Delta launches EV charger in Africa, Middle East and Europe

Created: Monday, 13 July 2020 06:12

Delta, global provider of power and thermal management solutions, has launched 200kW Ultra Fast Charger (UFC200) for charging point operators (CPOs) and fleet charging requirements in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region

Delta's UFC200 aims to serve next-generation EVs, e-trucks and e-buses in a broad range of applications such as highways, parking lots, service stations, logistics companies as well as urban traffic hubs. With its modular power system design, remote accessibility for improved uptime service, and its backend compatibility with most of the EV charging network management systems in the market, Delta's UFC200 EV charger will prove to be an ideal solution for EV charging site operators in EMEA.

Commenting on its introduction, Vincent Lin, senior director of e-mobility and smart energy solutions business development, Delta EMEA, stated, "Foreseeing more and more EV coming to the market with extended driving range, we have not only extended the existing product line of UFC 150kW to 200kW, but have also integrated a credit card payment solution, as well as a mechanism to adhere to Germany's Eichrecht MID-metering calibration rules, to make this product ideal for charging point operators (CPOs) and fleet charging requirements."

Optimising CAPEX for charging point operators

CPOs are set to make a rapid return on their investment in the UFC200, and it is an investment that is secure for now and the future - thanks to its scalability. This is realised by it supporting charging voltages of up to 1000V, while the platform's modular concept enables it to scale-up to 200kW, which is supporting optimization of the CAPEX on the complete fast charging network using the same platform with different power configuration and taking the benefit of synergy on service and support.

High power technology for safe charging experience

In extreme environments and very frequent usage, the power will be automatically reduced to keep the cable/connector temperature in a safe range for the user. An inbuilt extra patented safety concept is protecting against excess temperatures, even if the temperature control of the EV charger would fail. At 400A charging current, the charging station efficiency can be improved up to 1.2 per cent compared to a standard liquid cooled cable system due to the reduced copper loss.

Easy access and maintenance in operation

The UFC200's human interface includes a seven-inch LCD information display screen and touch pad, with RFID and payment cards functions included. CPOs will also benefit from support services designed to secure interoperability with new generation EVs. In terms of compliance - and to ensure that it adheres to German Eichrecht MID-metering calibration rules - the UFC200 features an advanced integrated metering system.

The UFC200 aims to help CPOs meet the challenge of having the appropriate charging resources in place while offers the convenience of simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles using a single infrastructure. With the UFC200, Delta offers a clear path towards satisfying the future demand as EV use widens and the vehicles themselves become more powerful.