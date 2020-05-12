Elsewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution signs US$13.27mn deal

Created: Tuesday, 12 May 2020 11:18

Elsewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution has signed a contract to build Al Lahoon substation with a value of US$13.27mn in Faiyum governorate on turnkey basis

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract will be implemented over a six-month period.

Elsewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution is one of the leading wires and cables and integrated energy solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa.

The company has a portfolio incorporating traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services. Last year, the company signed an EPC contract worth US$18.54mn to build a transmission line and an internal network for the Canal Sugar Company in Egypt.