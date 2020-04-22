Energy Vision orders eSite x10 telecom site power systems

A telecom-focused energy service company in Africa Energy Vision has purchased eSite Power Systems’ eSite x10 – the world’s first power system purpose-built for outdoor telecom sites – for a rollout at new sites in Nigeria and Gabon

eSite Power Systems is a Sweden-based technology company specialising in telecom site power management systems.

This is the third time eSite Power Systems and Energy Vision have worked together after earlier successful projects in Gabon and Burkina Faso.

Energy Vision is expanding its African operations into Nigeria and will be deploying eSite x10’s across the country. Additional eSite x10’s will also be deployed in Gabon due to the ESCO contract expansion. Manufacturing of the eSites is ongoing in Sweden with shipments to Nigeria and Gabon planned before the end of the month.

Pre-equipped to use solar energy, the eSites will be used to provide stable and dependable power at cell sites where the electricity grid supply is unreliable or unavailable.

Remote management system is enabled through eSite Tools, which will monitor, control and accurately report back to Energy Vision's in-country network operations centres on the key performance indicators of each site.

“We aim to lead the telecom ESCO market in Africa, deploying the most innovative and technologically advanced infrastructure in order to offer our customers the highest possible power availability and SLAs at the lowest possible total cost of ownership,” said Ofer Ahiraz, CEO, Energy Vision.

“Our ruggedized eSite x10 has proven itself to be the ideal site power solution to cope with Africa’s environmental challenges,” said Mattias Karlsson, CEO, eSite Power Systems. “Energy as a Service demands the highest levels of performance and reliability from telecom site power systems.