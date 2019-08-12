Eskom urges for safe access to replace failed transformers at Ivory Park

Created: Monday, 12 August 2019 05:54

Eskom, South African electricity public utility, said that it is ready to start operations to replace failed transformers in Ivory Park due to illegal connections and meter bypasses resulting in network overloading

Eskom met with Ivory Park councillors, officials from the City of Joburg and the taxi association to enable Eskom technicians to work safely in the area. However, the meeting collapsed as there was no agreement reached on the process to engage the community.

“We would like to urge the community of Ivory Park to collaborate with Eskom to adequately deal with this matter by allowing us access to the area so that we can conduct audits, remove illegal connections, disconnect bypassed meters and issue fines for the contraventions. The intention for the preceding activities is to avoid the repeat of damage to the equipment and electricity network,” said Motlhabane Ramashi, operations and maintenance senior manager in the Gauteng Operating Unit.

Eskom has a schedule and a plan in place that outlines how and when the replacements of failed equipment will be executed. The said process is consistent with our operations, applies throughout Eskom Gauteng and will not be deviated from.

The community of Ivory Park, surrounding areas and others in similar conditions in Gauteng are urged to collaborate with Eskom to ensure supply is restored and paid for.