GE completes gas turbine upgrade for Tanzania’s power plant

Created: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 08:12

GE and Songas have completed upgrades to the entire GE fleet of three LM6000PA and one LM6000PC gas turbines at the Songas Ubungo Power Plant in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

These technology upgrades aim to increase the power plant’s efficiency and reliability, enabling Songas to maintain the plant in the most economical way possible.

GE’s upgrade of the four LM6000PA gas turbines to LM6000PC is set to improve the existing LM6000 fleet. GE’s SPRINT (SPRayINTercooling) technology, installed on two of the four units, aims to increase gas turbine performance, improve power flexibility, enhance the combustion system, improve fuel efficiency and extend maintenance intervals for the combustor, hot section and major overhaul and lowers maintenance costs.

The Ubungo power plant provides more than 20 per cent of the grid-connected power in Tanzania. It includes four GE LM6000 gas turbines, which have been operational since 2004. In 2017, GE signed a multiyear agreement to upgrade gas turbines at the Songas Ubungo power plant in Tanzania.

GE’s LM6000-PF dual fuel gas turbines power the 150-MW Kinyerezi power plant, which has a multiyear agreement with GE for the long-term, reliable operation of its power plant.

In 2018, GE achieved its 100th power plant installation in sub-Saharan Africa and has an installed base of more than 300 turbines in up to 22 countries in the region.