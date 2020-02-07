GE to supply gas turbine for Azito power plant in Côte d’Ivoire

Created: Friday, 07 February 2020 04:05

Abidjan-based Azito Energie SA has selected GE to provide gas turbine technology and services for Azito phase IV power plant, located in the Yopougon district of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire

Under the terms of the contract, GE will supply its GT13E2 gas turbine in combined-cycle configuration. Additionally, GE will supply one heat recovery steam generator, one steam turbine generator, condenser and associated systems and maintenance services for 20 years.

GE’s GT13E2 gas turbine delivers power and performance while offering a flexible extended maintenance concept that reduces operating costs while saving fuel. Once phase IV extension is complete, the power plant is expected to generate approximately 710MW, representing 30 per cent of power in Côte d’Ivoire. The extension of the power plant will generate 253MW and will play a significant role in supporting the country’s energy plan.

The Azito phase IV power plant is expected to be one of the most efficient power plants in the region and will serve as a model for the development of similar power projects in Africa, according to Luc Aye, managing director, Azito Energie SA.

With an aim to provide reliable and sustainable power in the country, Azito power plant makes use of Côte d’Ivoire’s supplies of natural gas. The expansion is set to contribute significantly to the country’s energy security and stability.

GE is intended to develop Côte d’Ivoire’s power sector and plays a critical role in laying the foundational infrastructure needed to build a modern economy, said Elisee Sezan, CEO for GE’s gas power business in sub–Saharan Africa.

Since 1999, GE has provided maintenance services at Azito power plant with the first combined-cycle power plant connected to the grid in 2015. Earlier this year, GE announced the execution of GE’s MXL2 upgrade solution for the GT13E2 gas turbines at Azito III site, as part of a contract which will increase the power plant’s production by 30MW. This is equivalent power for up to 24,000 homes.