HIMOINSA opens a subsidiary in North Africa

Created: Monday, 09 September 2019 05:56

HIMOINSA has opened its third subsidiary in Casablanca, Morocco, with an aim to provide a faster response to market needs

The office consists of a local technical team and a warehouse area for stocking generator sets, lighting towers and spare parts.

Lydia Gracia, executive director of HIMOINSA, said, “The new facilities will allow us to support the Moroccan market as well as the West African countries with whom we have been working for almost two decades.”

With the opening of this subsidiary, HIMOINSA is stepping up its presence on the African continent. Guillermo Elum, EMEA region director, noted, “This new subsidiary will help us strengthen our presence in Africa and will add to the intensive work being done by the sales team in East and West Africa, as well as the subsidiaries in Angola and Southern Africa.”

The new subsidiary in Morocco has a qualified local human team, made up of sales, management and administrative profiles. Sabir Zouhir, general manager of HIMOINSA Maroc, said that the subsidiary's main objective is to continue carrying out large projects with a local team that really knows the needs of the client.

Over the last two decades, the company has supplied secure generator sets under standby application regulations in Morocco’s main installations. HIMOINSA generators are used in Tanger Med, the newly-built port located on the Moroccan side of the Strait of Gibraltar, 45-km from the city of Tangier, as well as new football stadiums like Stade Agadir and Stade Fez, with a capacity of around 45,000 spectators and the emblematic Casablanca Finance City Tower.