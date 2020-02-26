IEA’s first Africa programme manager to expand energy sector engagement

Created: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 01:05

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has appointed Maximilian Jarrett as its first Africa programme manager to help expand the agency’s reach and coordinate its work as it deepens its engagement across the continent

Jarrett has 30 years of experience in the fields of international economic affairs, media production and strategic communications. He served as the director-in-charge of the Geneva-based Africa Progress Panel, which was chaired by the late Kofi Annan, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former UN secretary-general.

The IEA has long focused on Africa’s energy sector, including work on the continent’s energy access issues since 2002. This work has since expanded significantly and will continue to do so in the coming years. In 2019, Dr Kandeh Yumkella, a former United Nations under-secretary-general, became an advisor to the IEA on Africa and energy access issues.

In October, the IEA published Africa Energy Outlook 2019, with a particular emphasis on sub-Saharan Africa. The special report, part of the IEA’s flagship World Energy Outlook, highlighted Africa’s increasing role in global energy affairs and included detailed energy profiles of 11 countries that represent three-quarters of the region’s gross domestic product and energy demand, including Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.

The IEA is strengthening its relationships with African energy decision-makers. South Africa and Morocco are part of the IEA family as Association countries. In May 2019, the IEA and the African Union Commission co-hosted their first joint ministerial summit at which the two organisations signed an MoU to guide future collaboration. A second ministerial forum will be held in 2020, with South Africa offering to host the event in line with its 2020 presidency of the African Union.