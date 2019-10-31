Inmesol presents C-Genset with cylindrical canopy

- Videos
Embracing new and improved designs for its generators, Inmesol has launched its latest C-Genset 40kVA PRP generator set with a cylindrical canopy
Designed to blend into contemporary architecture, Inmesol’s C-Genset features include reduced height and width, and a lighter, more compact design.
On the manufacturing front, material consumption has been optimised to the maximum for the new canopy with a 20 per cent reduction in weight and a 40 per cent reduction in volume, thereby reducing the environmental impact. All the features of a conventional genset of similar power have been retained.
The new design follows 20 years after Inmesol had upgraded the design of its genset canopy - adding rounded corners and edges to protect against possible damage from bumps, making it more robust and improving the aesthetics of the equipment.
