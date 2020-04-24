KOHLER-SDMO introduces powerful diesel generator set

Created: Friday, 24 April 2020 05:49

KOHLER-SDMO has officially expanded the KD series with the rollout of four new models ranging up to 4500kVA (@50Hz)/ 4000kWe (@60Hz)

The KD Series products will be available for sale in June.

Late 2016, KOHLER-SDMO unveiled its all-new range of large diesel industrial generators powered by an entirely new line of KOHLER diesel engines represented by the K135 and K175 engine families. The generators range from 800kVA/800kWe to 3500kVA/3250kWe respectively.

Developed by the global team of engineers, these units are powered by the company’s latest K175 engine, the KD103V20. This release expands the limits of standby generators and sets KOHLER apart as the most powerful diesel genset manufacturer in the market.

Building on the excellence of the KD Series product line these generators are designed to deliver extreme durability and ultimate reliability in a variety of emergency and prime applications. The modular design of the KD103V20 powered generator sets deliver unprecedented power density and unrivaled performance. Matched turbochargers are engineered for maximum power and response. High ambient cooling systems ensure performance is maintained in the most extreme environments.

Fuel mapping options for either optimized consumption or emissions compliance enable the generators to be deployed globally without worry. Users of the KD Series generators will find cost savings because the line delivers the best fuel consumption at more nodes than any other competitor. KOHLER’s proprietary advanced control and communication system ties the entire system together for a seamless customer experience.

When paired with KOHLER’s global sales and support network the KD Series line-up provides leading performance for mission critical and industrial applications. Data centers, healthcare facilities, water utilities, and critical facilities such as airports; can rest assured with a KD Series generator set backed by KOHLER’s Worldwide support network. And when service is needed, KOHLER has a global dealer and distribution infrastructure consisting of more than 800 facilities offering 24/7 parts availability.