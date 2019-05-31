KOKO launches first network in Nairobi

Venture-backed technology company KOKO Networks has launched its first network of 700 ‘KOKOpoints’ inside neighbourhood shops across Nairobi

The urban cooking fuel market is worth more than US$20bn in Africa and remains dominated by dirty cooking fuels such as charcoal, which is produced through deforestation and causes millions of early deaths through indoor air pollution.

KOKO’s market-leading technology platform enables bioethanol cooking fuel to scale rapidly by undercutting dirty fuels.

Customers use smart canisters that dock with KOKOpoints to dispense fuel they have pre-purchased via M-PESA. They then take their smart canister home to dock into their KOKO Cooker, a modern, high-power 2-burner ethanol stove that delivers clean heat for modern cooking at an affordable price.

Greg Murray, CEO and co-founder at KOKO, commented, “Many fast-growing cities face unique challenges that innovative technology can solve. KOKO has created the infrastructure for inventing, producing and delivering hardware and software solutions that improve life in the city. Kenyans have a strong reputation for embracing innovation and we are proud to partner with the shopkeepers of Nairobi in launching our first Network.”

KOKO Fuel is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, the company which owns and operates Shell-branded fuel distribution infrastructure. KOKO’s technology platform delivers major cost efficiencies when partnered with the downstream fuels industry, removing the need for a centralised bottling facility and disposable plastic bottles in order to make clean fuel available in close proximity to customers.

With the launch of this Network, KOKO partners with 700 shops that serve as pick-up points for the KOKO Cooker, creating a low-cost e-commerce experience that has solved the last-mile challenges that typically drive up costs for customers.

The company has launched KOKO Digital Media, which aims to enable major brands to engage Nairobi consumers through targeted and interactive video and in-store radio, overcoming the challenge of high smartphone data costs that limit the reach of traditional online media channels.