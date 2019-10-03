MAN Energy Solutions wins gas turbine order in Nigeria

MAN Energy Solutions has been awarded a contract to supply three gas turbine generator packages to BelemaOil Producing Limited (BPL) in Nigeria, West Africa

Three packages with single-shaft MGT6000 gas turbine technology will deliver around 20 MW to a power plant, which supplies heat and power to BPL oil and gas facilities 30 miles southwest of Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

The turbine technology will deliver around 20 MW of power, using Dry Low Emission technology and natural gas as a low-emission fuel. The system also features a specifically modified intake air-cooling to guarantee a flawless operation despite the high temperatures on site. The set-up comprising three gas turbines trains enables a flexible load profile for the operator.

All trains are equipped with an ATU Box (Analytics Telemetrie Unit), which is connected to the new digital platform MAN CEON. The system collects and evaluates operating and sensor data and enables the customer to monitor the machine’s operation around the clock and easily request advice for remote support.

Mukund Kavia, CAI chairman, said, “We have seen the exceptional quality and performance of MAN MGT6000 gas turbines and are confident in placing our first order for them. This is the beginning of a long-term partnership between CAI and MAN and we plan to work together on other power projects in Africa.”

The order for MAN was placed by American EPC and equipment exporter Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI). Together with Exterran Corporation, the company is responsible for the engineering, manufacturing and installation of the overall project.

Sven-Hendrik Wiers, vice-president Gas Turbines at MAN Energy Solutions, stated, “Both low emissions and high efficiency are becoming increasingly important for gas turbines in the market. With the MGT technology, our company can fulfil these demands and provide a gas turbine family optimised for decentral, flexible and at the same time highly-efficient power generation solution with minimum emissions.”

The company said the delivery of the machines is planned for November 2019.