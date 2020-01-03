Middle East and Africa power industry tenders up 32 per cent in Q3 2019

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) power industry tenders activity saw 505 tenders announced in Q3 2019, marking a rise of 32 per cent over the last four-quarter average of 382, according to GlobalData’s power database

South Africa led the activity in Q3 2019 with 226 tenders and a share of 44.8 per cent, up 12.4 per cent over the previous quarter and up 92 per cent when compared with the last four-quarter average.

This is followed by Oman with 87 tenders and a share of 17.2 per cent and Namibia with 31 tenders and a share of 6.1 per cent during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, South Africa held the top spot with 118 tenders, followed by Oman with 38 and Saudi Arabia with 23 tenders.

Thermal is the top technology area for tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 44 tenders and a 55 per cent share, followed by solar with 27 tenders and a 33.8 per cent share and hydro with seven tenders and an 8.8 per cent share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in the Middle East and Africa power tenders activity during Q3 2019, with 255 tenders, followed by T&D Project (165) and Generation Equipment (42).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

· Supply and erection: 289 tenders and a 57.2 per cent share

· Repair, maintenance, upgrade and others: 108 tenders and a 21.4 per cent share

· Project implementation: 97 tenders and a 19.2 per cent share

· Consulting and similar services: 10 tenders and a two per cent share

· Electricity supply: One tender and a 0.2 per cent share