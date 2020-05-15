Nigeria approves US$120mn to complete a dam

Created: Friday, 15 May 2020 08:47

The Nigerian government has approved a loan of US$120mn to complete Kashimbila dam to boost power supply in the country and contribute additional 40MW to the national grid

Started in 2007, the dam was initially designed with an installed capacity to generate 18MW but later upgraded to 40 MW.

The multipurpose dam, located in Taraba state, North Eastern part of Nigeria, will supply 60,000 cu/m of water to around 400,000 people. Additionally, it is set to provide irrigation facility, particularly in the dry season, for 3,000 ha.

The dam will supply power to the states in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and also Benue in the North Central.

Sule Mamman, Nigeria’s minister of power, said that the Nigerian government has approved the ministry’s memo for the revised estimated total cost for the augmentation of the subsisting contract to provide additional 40MW to the national grid.