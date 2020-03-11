Nigerian government sets up committee on power

Created: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 08:17

Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president of Nigeria, has been appointed as the chairperson for the power sector reform coordination working group

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with a population of around 200mn, suffers from the epileptic power supply and has less than 4,000MW of distributed power.

The working group committee aims to consolidate the efforts of the Federal Government and the rest 36 states including Abuja.

Osibanjo will head a working group comprising representatives of the Governor’s forum, including Abba Kyari, President Muhammad Buhari, chief of staff, ministries of power, finance and budget planning, governor of the central bank and the special adviser to the president on infrastructure.

In line with this, Mele Kolo Kyari, group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said that there is a need to bridge the huge energy gap in the country. NNPC intends to diversify into power generation, transmission and distribution, as part of measures to contribute towards stable power supply in the country.