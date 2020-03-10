Siemens licenses Tranos to manufacture Sivacon S8 switchgear in Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading engineering and manufacturing company Tranos has partnered with Siemens for the manufacturing of metal-enclosed switchgear in Nigeria

This collaboration combines Tranos’ world-class sheet metal designing and manufacturing capability with Siemens’ high quality and innovative power distribution components.

The licensing partnership makes Tranos a LEVEL-1 Technology partner with Siemens and will involve the transfer of cutting-edge technology to Tranos. The SIVACON S8 metal-enclosed switchgear/ panels built by Tranos will come with the Siemens brand and will be available for export.

SIVACON S8 low-voltage power distribution board is Siemens’ proprietary switchgear system with design verification according to IEC 61439-2, meeting the industry’s highest standards and Shell DEP. The SIVACON technology will be used to produce low voltage panels up to 7,000A and motor control centres up to 3,600A. The system is very flexible with the best safety features and digital connectivity.

Both companies have agreed to expand the partnership to include Siemens’ SIMOPRIME medium-voltage metal-enclosed switchgear to 17.5kV and 3,600A by the Q2 2020. This will make Tranos the leading switchgear manufacturer in Africa.

SIMOPRIME medium-voltage switchgear from 17.5 to 24 kV offers the perfect combination of technology, reliability, quality, and service. The air-insulated switchgear can be ideally combined with SION vacuum circuit breakers and is type-tested for indoor installation in accordance with IEC 62271-200.

Jude Abalaka, managing director of Tranos, said, “Tranos is a company that believes in providing value to customers by leveraging on technology. We are happy that Siemens has seen our drive for quality and has chosen to work with us on this. We must also recognise the support of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote and his team whose strong support has been instrumental in our expansion drive.”

Abalaka added that this acquired technology will be beneficial to customers in oil and gas, telecommunications and FMCG industries who require a reliable and safe power supply. He concluded by saying that “this means that for projects like the NLNG Train 7 and Shell’s Bonga South West FPSO, both LV and MV metal-enclosed switchgear can be manufactured locally.”