600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance announced

Created: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 07:38

A total of 39 photovoltaic companies have band together to give industry a fillip as 600w+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance

The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance was announced that aims to create a collaborative and innovative ecosystem through open collaboration, synergising the main resources of the industry chain and integrating core processes such as R&D, manufacturing and applications.

In a declaration adopted by the 39 members of the alliance, member companies said that they will work together to build products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximise the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high power modules and other related solutions at the application end.

PV is becoming one of the strongest driving forces for energy transformation. To bring more value to customers and promote sustainable development of the PV industry, open innovation is critical. The member companies come from upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain, such as silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment manufacturers.

Some of the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance companies include Arctech Solar Holding, China Datang Corporation Ltd, Cybrid Technologies, DNV GL Singapore Pte, JA Solar Holdings Co and others.