Africa and Middle East power plant tenders activity down 36 per cent in Q3 2019

Created: Friday, 13 December 2019 06:52

There were 29 power plant tenders announced in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2019, marking a drop of 36 per cent over the last 12-month average of 45, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2019 with 255 tenders and a 49.4 per cent share, followed by T&D Project with 165 tenders and a 32 per cent share and Generation Equipment with 42 tenders and an 8.1 per cent share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

· Project implementation: 24 tenders and an 82.8 per cent share

· Consulting and similar services: Four tenders and a 13.8 per cent share

· Repair, maintenance, upgrade and others: One tender and a 3.4 per cent share

Looking at power plant tenders by the type of technology in the Middle East and Africa region, solar accounted for 25 tenders with a 78.1 per cent share, followed by thermal with three tenders and a 9.4 per cent share and hydro with three tenders and a 9.4 per cent share.

The top issuers of power plant tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in the Middle East and Africa were:

· Emirates Water and Electricity (the UAE): 2,000MW from one tender

· Ministry of Energy and Water, Lebanon (Lebanon): 1,500MW from one tender

· Oman Power and Water Procurement (Oman): 1,000MW capacity from one tender