Azelio inaugurates renewable energy storage in North Africa

Created: Monday, 09 March 2020 05:20

Azelio has completed the installation of its renewable energy storage with 24h clean power production at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco

An inauguration ceremony was held on 5 March 2020 together with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and invited prominent guests.

The inauguration was presented by the government representatives from several countries, the World Bank, IFC, Ambassadors and many more. The installation is a partial result in a joint technical and business development agreement between Azelio and Masen. Verification of the storage will be initiated during the first quarter of 2020, with commercial installations later the same year, followed by volume production in 2021.

Azelio has developed a solution to efficiently store renewable energy from solar and wind power and make it available all hours of the day as electricity and heat. The system uses recycled aluminium as a storage medium, containing no rare minerals and suffers no reduced capacity over time.

The system is scalable from 100 kW to 100 MW and by that fills a void in the market towards the goal of universal access to affordable and sustainable energy.

“Being present on one of the world’s leading arenas for renewable energy marks a big step for Azelio and is the platform from where we take the next step in becoming a global industrial player,” said Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.