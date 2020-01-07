Azelio’s verification project in Morocco delivers first electricity

Created: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 07:19

Azelio, a Swedish developer of thermal energy storage technology, has produced the first electricity as part of its verification project in Morocco

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Azelio prepared its verification project with its strategic partner, the state-owned Moroccan Sustainable Energy Agency (Masen) at the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (also known as the Noor Power Station) in Morocco.

Since two modules of Azelio’s energy-storage solution were deployed in early December, further installations have been carried out.

There are two modules on site, consisting of energy storage units as well as units designed to convert stored heat to electricity, which are then used to boost the storage of thermal energy. The modules also comprise a Stirling engine that converts the heat energy stored to sustainable and dispatchable electricity.

The developer stated that the storage units will be charged with the help of electricity generated by 1,000 sq m of solar panels.

The aim of the verification project is to generate data showing the technology’s performance levels in a real-world environment over the coming months. This means that the technology will become bankable, as Azelio’s customers will be able to use this data to seek funding for projects involving Azelio’s technology.

“Peter Gabrielsson, vice-president operations at Azelio, said, “Our collaboration with our strategic partner Masen has been very effective, and the next step is for the verification project to start generating useful data.”

Jonas Eklind, Azelio CEO, commented, “We have now laid the foundations for the industrialisation of our technology, and I look forward to starting to turn the great interest shown in Azelio’s solution into actual orders next year.”