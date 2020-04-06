COVID-19 pandemic blows global solar PV supply chain: GlobalData

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disruption on Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing companies has prompted a major jolt on the global solar PV supply chain

Somik Das, senior power analyst at GlobalData, commented, “Many solar PV developers in Asia and other parts of the world have experienced prolonged delays in importing solar PV modules as the manufacturing capacity of the countries is concentrated in a few major markets such as China, the US, Taiwan and Japan. Most of these nations have been impacted by the pandemic. In addition to this, many of the developers around the world are dependent on the Chinese manufacturers to provide the PV modules.”

Developers are facing component supply disruptions such as inverters and panels, as well as labour shortages as quarantine measures are being implemented to contain the virus’ transmission.

Das continued, “The shortage of equipment and labour is confined to major markets such as China, the US, Japan and the UK, but also in other upcoming solar markets such as Australia, France, Spain, Taiwan and Malaysia. Since the initial implementation of tariffs in 2012, the US has slowly diversified its panels procurement base from being overly reliant on China to Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam among others.”

“However, with the pandemic impacting the aforementioned countries, the procurement supply chain of major markets like the US and several European countries, from these countries, is going to be negatively impacted.”

Das further added, “With challenges in procuring equipment and labour shortages, companies with long-term harboured projects are expected to face a great deal of inconvenience, increasing their exposure to risks and liabilities. However, the pandemic has taught the industry the negative aspects of being overly dependent on any one nation as a base for supplying components.”