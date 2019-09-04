ENGIE expands off-grid solar solutions in Africa

ENGIE has expanded its decentralised energy offering in Africa through the acquisition of Mobisol, an off-grid solar solutions provider

With the acquisition of Mobisol, ENGIE will provide solar home systems in three additional countries, complementing the six countries where it is present with its solar home system company Fenix International.

Mobisol’s focus on productive use products, combined with Fenix’s inclusive home solar power systems, is set to enable ENGIE to offer an unparalleled range of affordable energy products as well as extending its customer base from rural to urban areas. The closing of the acquisition of Mobisol will happen once all approvals of the relevant regulatory bodies are received.

ENGIE has activities in off-grid electrification in Africa. With its subsidiary Fenix International, it provides access to energy and financial services via its solar home systems to over 500,000 customers, improving the quality of life for more than 2.5 million people in Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Mozambique.

Additionally, with ENGIE PowerCorner, it aims to supply affordable electricity to rural populations through smart mini-grids powered by solar energy and battery storage. PowerCorner provides 24/7 energy services to households, local businesses and public services in villages across Tanzania and Zambia. All of these services are enabled by digital financial solutions such as mobile money and Pay As You Go technologies.

Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE, stated that with the acquisition of Mobisol, ENGIE aims to provide clean energy and trigger economic activities for households and entrepreneurs, generating additional income opportunities.

Universal electrification is the 7th of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that the global community has committed to achieving by 2030. More than 600 million people have no access to electricity in Africa and by 2030 the continent is expected to be home to 80 per cent of the world’s off-grid population, according to the International Energy Agency.