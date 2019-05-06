Eni and ETAP to develop renewable energy projects in Tunisia

Created: Monday, 06 May 2019 06:06

Eni has inaugurated the construction site for a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 10MW in Tataouine in the south of Tunisia

The project was awarded to the ETAP-Eni consortium following a public tender issued by the Tunisian authorities in accordance with the country's licensing regulations.

It is set to supply electricity to the State-owned company Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG). The project will be carried out by a new joint venture between Eni and ETAP which focuses exclusively on the production of energy from renewables.

The plant, equipped with a solar tracking system capable of optimising the energy produced, aims to provide the national grid with more than 20 GWh/year of electricity and saving a total of about 260,000 tonnes of CO2 during its planned 25 years of operation.

Eni will also complete its construction of the Adam photovoltaic field in Tataouine this year, which will have a maximum installed capacity of five megawatts, whose power will be used directly from the industrial site. The new site has been built with innovative hybrid and energy storage systems that will be integrated into the plant’s existing turbines, reducing gas consumption, operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

With these initiatives, Eni and ETAP demonstrate their continued commitment to the decarbonization of the Tunisian energy system towards a low-carbon scenario.