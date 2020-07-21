Finnish ICS unveils optics technology to transform solar industry economics

Created: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 05:51

ICS has developed a technology platform and a film solution that enhance solar energy economics and bring solar energy to the front line of sustainable energy solutions on a global scale

The Solar Energy Optics (SEO) film solution is one of the major outcomes from comprehensive industrial research and development around light guide technology.

“We have found a way to capture and very precisely redirect light beams,” explained Kari Rinko, chief technology officer at ICS. “Our SEO film technology is based on embedded cavity optics, which is not exposed to external influences or contamination and therefore lasts as long as the solar panel itself. The SEO film is as effective as if the optics would be mounted on the whole surface of the solar panel.”

“We use an ultra-thin film produced in a cost-efficient roll-to-roll process,” Rinko said. “Thus, our technology is truly scalable and ready for seamless industrial adoption on a global scale. This unique technology platform determines and enables the new sustainable energy goals for the whole photovoltaic industry.”

Transforming solar energy economics

The increased power output from the solar panels transforms the underlying economics for a solar park for the entire lifetime of the underlying panels.

“The SEO film solution enhances the amount of light that is led into the solar cells,” Rinko added. “The solar panels will get the immediate benefit, since more sunlight contributes to a more powerful solar panel.”

The SEO solution has been tested by independent third parties like the Fraunhofer ISE. Their tests concur with ICS’ own experiments confirming a boost in the range of 5 – 10 per cent for conventional solar modules.

Rinko further pointed out that the SEO technology focuses on controlling and redirecting more sunlight into the solar cells – not on the structure of the mono- and poly-crystalline silicon cells themselves.

“At the same time, and adding to the core optical technology, we have developed an economical way to produce the film and to apply it on the solar panels in a seamless fashion,” he said. “Therefore, we can present a truly compelling combination of technology and solid production method.”

Rinko commented, “The SEO film solution comprises multiple benefits, such as a transparent and black reflector with 80 per cent reflectance and 30 per cent energy gain in transparent and translucent solar panels. It is also applicable for flexible thin film solar panels with significant energy gain.”

ICS’ priority right now is to launch the initial production of the SEO film and to open commercial doors at leading global industrial parties who are capturing the significant value creation potential of the SEO technology.

Most recently ICS has been in the news following a highly successful equity capital raising transaction, explained Leo Hatjasalo, CEO. “As we confirmed the overall development plan for ICS in early May, we decided to enhance the capital base of our company to ensure appropriate financial flexibility for the next steps in our journey.”

“The overall economic picture may well look stormy for many parties because of the COVID-19 challenges - we do, however, expect ‘smooth sailing’ for ICS.”