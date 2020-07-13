Gilkes Hydro provides sustainable energy solutions in Zimbabwe

- Videos
Gilkes Hydro is providing clean energy across Africa to support a green post-COVID-19 recovery
A relationship between NRE and Gilkes provides the basis of the Pungwe B project, following on from the success of the Pungwe A and Duru projects.
For the project, Gilkes Hydro’s scope of supply include twin jet Turgo Impulse turbines fitted with hydraulic actuators; inlet pipework up to the flange of the main inlet valve; synchronous generator, with the turbine runner supported on flange end overhung shaft; standalone VCB switching panel (T1); standalone VCB switching panel (T2-4); earthing resistors and others.
Gilkes Hydro will be attending the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands from 20-22 October 2020. The company will be showcasing its Turgo Impulse Turbine as it is celebrating its centenary year.
