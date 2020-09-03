Goldwind commissions 32.5MW wind project in South Africa

Created: Thursday, 03 September 2020 10:32

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has announced the full commissioning of all turbines at the 32.5MW excelsior wind park in South Africa

In a Facebook post, the company stated that the wind power project is in the REIPPPP of the South African government, with a design capacity of 32.5MW, using Goldwind 2.5MW PMDD smart wind turbines.

Goldwind Africa, a subsidiary of Goldwind, is responsible for the EPC of the project.

As reported in the Renewables Now, Western Cape’s excelsior project is one of the winners in the fourth bid round of South Africa’s Renewable Energy IPP Procurement (REIPPP) programme.

In 2015, Xinjiang Goldwind won a contract to develop and build the wind farm back in 2015. It erected 13 units of 2.5MW PMDD wind turbines near Swellendam.

In the same year, the company also won a contract for 120MW Golden Valley wind project. According to the company, this project is under construction, which is planned to connect to grid in February 2021.