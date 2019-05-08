Morocco pursues ambitious energy transition pathway

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released the review of Morocco’s energy policies, conceding the institutional, legal and fiscal reforms undertaken by the government to promote sustainable development of the energy sector

The IEA noted the government’s positive efforts to boost renewable investment, provide access to electricity and phase out of subsidies for fossil fuel consumption.

Morocco is pursuing an ambitious energy transition pathway. However, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in line with the country’s commitments to the Paris Agreement, will require the scaling up of private and public investments. Currently, the country relies on oil, gas and coal imports for 90 per cent of its energy needs. In power generation, coal accounts for 54 per cent.

The IEA’s review provides detailed recommendations to maintain the momentum for reform and increase ambitions for the country’s energy transition. It notes that Morocco has ample opportunities for efficiency improvements and more renewables deployment.

In this context, the IEA lauded the government’s renewed focus on energy efficiency, through the national energy efficiency strategy and related action plans. Public procurement is an important driver for the deployment of cost-effective energy efficiency services and technologies.

To develop the country’s large renewables resources, the government is pursuing power sector reform, creating a national electricity regulatory authority, developing new interconnections with Spain and Portugal and planning to boost power trading and integrate its electricity market regionally.

Dr Fatih Birol, executive director at IEA, and Aziz Rabbah, minister of energy, agreed to increase the collaboration between Morocco and the IEA including through new training activities on energy efficiency policies and data gathering for a wider group of African countries.

The review further provides recommendations for strengthening oil, gas and electricity security.