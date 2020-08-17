Pelktec signs agreement with Absolicon to acquire production line in Ghana

Created: Monday, 17 August 2020 04:07

Pelktec Company, developer of energy, water, environment and waste management in Ghana, has signed a framework agreement with Absolicon for the acquisition of a production line for the T160 Solar collector in Ghana

The total sales value covered by the agreement is estimated at US$4.74-5.93mn plus a monthly license fee of four per cent and sales of components.

The production line is of the same model as Absolicon has in Sweden and which the company has already delivered to Sichuan Province. The line with two six-axis robots has the capacity to produce 50 MW solar collectors (100,000 m2) per year. Together with the hardware, Absolicon provides consulting support for marketing and technical support, development and technical training.

The production line in full production produces on a shift 50MW solar collector per year with sales value US$23.71-29.63mn which with four per cent license fee would mean about US$948280 per year in license revenue.

Through the agreement, Absolicon ensures access to patented components and high-quality inputs partly manufactured in Ghana or locally at the installation site.

At full production, the production line needs to buy materials for US$11.85-17.78mn per year where 20-30 per cent of purchases may go through Absolicon and 70-80 per cent from local subcontractors. The outcome for Absolicon depends to some extent on the result of Absolicon's ongoing material investment.

Additionally, to promote Ghana’s clean energy drive, Pelktec is developing ecofriendly projects equipped with advanced technologies, enhancing energy conservation, efficiency and water sufficiency.