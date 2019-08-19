Phanes Group’s programme to support sub-Saharan Africa’s solar projects

Phanes Group, an international end-to-end solar provider headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has promised solar photovoltaic (PV) projects to support in sub-Saharan Africa, as the company relaunches its solar Incubator programme

Now in its third consecutive year, the competition continues towards its goal of electrifying more communities for a sustainable future.

With more than 600 million people lacking access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, the need for sustainable, affordable and commercially viable energy sources – such as solar PV – is undeniable. In the sub-Saharan region, a lack of energy access also remains a major barrier to economic and social progress. Phanes Group’s Solar Incubator was initiated in 2017 to tackle the issue head-on, fostering local innovation and investment by providing local solar PV developers with the funding and commercial and technical knowledge they otherwise couldn’t access. In 2018, that access to expertise was awarded to Senegalese engineer and innovator Mbaye Hadj.

With the 2019 Solar Incubator open for entries, Phanes Group and its partners hope to see similar dynamism and community-focused concepts from this year’s applicants. Shortlisted developers will be invited to present their concept at Solarplaza’s Unlocking Solar Capital: Africa 2019 conference, held in Dakar, Senegal from 16-17 October.

“Through our work across sub-Saharan Africa, we’ve met many individuals and organizations who possess great solar PV project ideas for their community but lack access to the necessary support and expertise to realize them,” commented Martin Haupts, CEO, Phanes Group. “We launched the solar incubator programme in 2017 to identify the very best of these projects and reduce the knowledge and funding gap they face in a collaborative way. We hope to once again enable participants to bring lasting positive change to the community around them,” added Haupts.

“The return of the solar incubator programme spells great news for passionate solar PV developers who have the vision and on-ground knowledge but not necessarily the broader project-wide expertise,” commented Edwin Koot, Solarplaza. “Financial viability is a fundamental part of any successful solar PV project, and we hope that our continued partnership will provide that all-important commercial strength, alongside a breadth of technical knowledge.”