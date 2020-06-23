Rainforest Alliance developing safe renewable energy to ensure smoke-free homes in Kenya

Created: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 05:23

The Rainforest Alliance’s project to develop safe and accessible renewable energy sources is helping Kenya to conserve native forests and ensure healthier smoke-free homes

The solution was the local manufacture of carbonised briquettes made from farm waste materials (e.g. sawdust and corn husks, sugarcane bagasse, macadamia shells and coffee husks) supplied to homes and tea processors. The project has already enabled thousands of Kenyan households to switch to cleaner, safer and more affordable cooking.

This Kenyan Renewable Energy Project could be replicated in other tea growing landscapes globally to provide the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development. The project aims to catalyse a renewable energy transformation in Kenyan tea-producing regions to stop deforestation, create sustainable, long-term employment for energy entrepreneurs, and improve health outcomes as well as jobs in tea farming communities.

Kenya: Deforestation risk spikes as COVID-19 restrictions challenge renewable energy project

In Kenya’s tea landscapes, the Rainforest Alliance partners with local renewable-energy entrepreneurs working to stop deforestation, fight climate change, and improve public health by promoting more sustainable alternatives to firewood.

These everyday climate heroes run Household Energy Centers (HECs) that make and sell a range of renewable-energy products. With access cut off to these HECs, the Kenya team is worried that they will now see a spike in deforestation. “Unable to buy biomass briquettes, farmers will revert to using firewood from nearby forests and on-farm trees” explained Shadrack Kiprono, programme manager for renewable energy, Rainforest Alliance.

Their team is now negotiating with the Kenyan Government to have renewable energy products listed officially as an essential commodity, which would allow our local partners to continue their vital work.