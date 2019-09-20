US, Egypt launch strategic energy dialogue

Created: Friday, 20 September 2019 06:23

US Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla, along with Egyptian Minister for Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, launched the US-Egypt Strategic Energy Dialogue

The dialogue aims to boost cooperation between the two countries in the energy field.

The dialogue between the two countries focuses on oil and gas development, as well as cooperation on electricity and energy technologies.

It was initiated by a recent meeting between President El Sisi and President Trump, and furthered by US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry’s bilateral commitments during his recent visit to Egypt.

Through this dialogue, the US and Egypt will cooperate on a number of shared areas of interest across the energy sector, including but not limited to enhancing energy trade, clean coal technology, carbon capture utilisation and storage, bio-economy, energy efficiency and renewable energy, green building technologies, smart grids and energy capacity building.

The dialogue underscores the continued US support for the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) and Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub for natural gas and electricity.

The US government and the US private sector have revealed that they are ready to cooperate with Egypt to enhance its energy security and that of the region.