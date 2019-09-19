USTDA grants wind power plant study in Kenya

The US Trade and Development Agency has awarded a grant to Kenya’s Craftskills Energy Limited for a feasibility study to develop a 50-megawatt wind power plant with integrated battery storage capacity in Kenya

Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA acting director, said, “This project has both the structure and the smarts to succeed.”

“Craftskills has quality partners and already implemented other major wind power projects in Kenya. USTDA believes U.S. companies will be very competitive in the supply of the project’s major components,” he added.

In addition to a wind resource assessment and plant design, the study will explore a battery energy storage solution that will enhance the capacity of the power plant and stabilise the intermittency of wind power to the grid.

The result would be more power delivered more reliably to Kenyan consumers at a competitive cost. The US firm Delphos International will execute the study.

Simon Guyo, Craftskills CEO, added, “We are grateful to USTDA for its support, foresight, and commitment.Craftskills looks forward to bringing this pioneering clean energy project to fruition with the help of the study.”

This project supports Power Africa and the Electrify Africa Act by increasing generating capacity, introducing advanced storage technologies, and supporting private sector involvement in Kenya’s energy sector.