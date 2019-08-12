USTDA supports Zambia’s energy generation

The US Trade and Development Agency has awarded a grant to Upepo Energy Zambia Limited, a Zambian energy solutions company, to fund a feasibility study for a 150MW wind, solar and energy storage hybrid power plant project in northern Zambia

The study will evaluate the optimal mix of on-site wind, solar and battery storage technologies to provide energy generation and services to the Zambian grid.

Upepo selected New York-based WSP USA, Inc. to conduct the technical and financial analysis needed to develop the large-scale hybrid project and determine its commercial viability.

It is expected to be one of the first hybrid renewable energy projects in the country and will provide much-needed generation and grid support to in northern Zambia.

Todd Abrajano, USTDA’s acting deputy director, who signed the grant in Lusaka, said, “This project will also serve as a gateway for the US technologies to serve an important sector in Zambia.”

The US ambassador to Zambia Daniel L. Foote added, “This partnership with Upepo Energy is also a good example of the value brought by commercial cooperation between the United States and Zambia.”