Access Bank of Nigeria set to enter Kenyan market

Created: Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:04

Access Bank of Nigeria PLC has announced the final acquisition approval of Kenya-based Translational Bank PLC

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Access Bank said that it has secured the final approvals of all relevant authorities in Kenya in respect of the acquisition.

“The bank's vision is to be the world's most respected African bank and our entry into the Kenyan market, a major gate way in East Africa not only brings us closer to that vision but enables our customers to tap into extensive global network that translates into immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience.”

Herbert Wigwe, group managing director, spoke of the excitement in making an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market and pledged putting the customer at the forefront of everything it is doing.

Access Bank, with its headquarters in Lagos, is one of the leading full service commercial banks operating through a network of 600 branches and service outlets in three continents.

A notice from Transnational Bank said it will now be known as Access Bank Kenya PLC once it launches the new brand.