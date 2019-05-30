ARB Apex Bank renews contract with Temenos for inclusive banking

Created: Thursday, 30 May 2019 06:01

ARB Apex Bank has decided to renew its contract with Temenos to continue its mission to provide banking and non-banking services for Ghana’s Rural and Community Banks (RCB’s) and their customers

The bank, which acts as the mini-central bank for Ghana’s RCBs, connects 144 rural and community banks in Ghana, totalling more than 700 branches.

ARB Apex Bank has opted for Temenos Infinity, the breakthrough digital banking product and Temenos T24 Transact, the next generation core banking system as well as a host of additional solutions including Risk and Compliance and Temenos Payment Hub.

ARB Apex Bank was recently recognized as part of the “Best in Banking Awards” held at the Temenos Community Forum in The Hague in April 2019 and awarded the “Best Inclusive Banking” prize. This award recognizes ARB Apex Bank for delivering a truly customer-centric experience and for passing on its operating costs efficiencies to its end-customers in the spirit of financial inclusion.

Established in Ghana in 2000 and receiving its banking license in 2001, ARB Apex Bank became a Temenos client in October 2009. The bank currently has 11 branch offices throughout the country and hosts over 140 Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) on a private cloud, run from their premises in Accra, Ghana.

Kojo Mattah, managing director ARB Apex Bank, said, “With Temenos banking software, we gain operational efficiencies and we can offer seamless and compelling banking experiences. We want our customers to feel confident and proud to walk into the banking halls of our RCBs and receive outstanding products and services.”

Jean-Paul Mergeai, managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Temenos, said, “Temenos cloud-native, package and functionally rich offering which is also tailored for the needs of inclusive banking will help the bank towards its admirable vision of increasing customer satisfaction and offering access to financial services to the broader population.”