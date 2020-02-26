Temenos to provide digital transformation solution to Libyan ATIB

Libya’s Assaray Trade and Investment Bank (ATIB) has selected Switzerland-headquartered Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact to power digital transformation

Temenos’ cloud-native banking platform is expected to enable ATIB to launch new digital products for retail and corporate banking and improve customer experience.

ATIB selected Temenos’ platform to replace its legacy core banking system and accelerate its digital transformation. Temenos’ packaged and upgradeable software will deliver operational efficiencies and improve ATIB’s cost/income ratio, supporting the bank’s growth.

Temenos model bank and award-winning Temenos Islamic banking solution will help ATIB to reduce the time taken to deploy the new digital banking platform.

Farouk Laabidi, general manger, ATIB, commented, “Deploying Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology will allow us to benefit from rapid ROI and reap the benefits of remarkable efficiency gains and cost savings. Temenos technology will help us innovate at speed, and deliver enhanced digital banking products and better experiences to our customers.”

Jean-Paul Mergeai, managing director, the Middle East and Africa, said that Temenos’ solutions are set to ensure the fastest timeframe for delivery so that ATIB can quickly realise the benefits of its new end to end digital platform.