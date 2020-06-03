Capital importation to Nigeria up by 53.97 per cent in Q1 2020

bola capital investmentCapital importation, comprising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), portfolio investments and other investments into Nigeria increased to US$5.9bn in Q1 from US$3.8bn in the Q4 2019

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said this in its report on capital importation in Q1 2020.

Of these figures, portfolio investments at US$4.3bn took the lead, a towering 73.61 per cent, followed by other investments at US$1.33bn, a 22.73 per cent and the rear by FDI at US$214.25m, a paltry 3.66 per cent.

By sector, the thriving Nigerian banking industry had a chunk of the importation at US$2.99bn, while the UK, Nigeria colonial mister and a strong trading partner came top as Nigeria source of investments with US$2.9bn, representing 49.68 per cent of the total inflow. Lagos had the highest inflow with US$5,13mn, accounting for 87.72 per cent of the total capital import.

Alain Charles Publishing, University House, 11-13 Lower Grosvenor Place, London, SW1W 0EX, UK
T: +44 20 7834 7676, F: +44 20 7973 0076, W: www.alaincharles.com

twn Are you sure that you want to switch to desktop version?