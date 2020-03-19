CMP unveils quad cable cleat range

Created: Thursday, 19 March 2020 04:18

CMP Products, the UK-based cable gland and cable cleat manufacturer, has launched its quad cable cleat range Saturn (QSDSS), which allows cables to be safely installed in quad formation

Designed and developed by CMP’s in-house R&D team, the Saturn quad cleat has a high short circuit rating of 152kA and has undergone stringent third-party testing and certification to produce one of the strongest cleats of its kind.

The Saturn cleats safely restrain single cables in quad (known as quadrafoil or quatrefoil) formation while protecting the integrity of the cables and cable management system in the event of a short circuit fault condition.

All of CMP’s cable cleats are manufactured with safety as a priority for both end-user and project infrastructure.

The quad cable cleat range has a compact design for space constrained-projects and is manufactured in the UK using 316L stainless steel. This provides superior strength and excellent corrosion resistance, making the quad cleat suitable for some of the harshest environments.

Designed to restrain cables across a range of industries including datacentres, rail, energy and more, the Saturn has been the third-party certified in accordance with IEC 61914:2015.

CMP has developed the Venus (QPSS) cable cleat, which is manufactured with an integrated C-clamp and bolt; providing installers with the versatility of installation.

The Venus has a high short circuit rating of 135kA and can be installed in a range of applications where quadruplex cable is fitted.

Lee Frizzell, technical director at CMP, said, “In a space-sensitive but safety-conscious industry, the Saturn series offers a compact solution, whilst maintaining an incredibly high level of restraint, demonstrated by robust third-party testing.”

“We have listened to our customer’s needs, producing a cable cleat that provides both safety and reliability. The demand for cable cleats is constantly growing as their essential role in cable management systems becomes increasingly recognised.”