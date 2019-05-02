Cortex Logic helps develop African artificial intelligence ecosystems

Created: Thursday, 02 May 2019 10:38

Cortex Logic, an African Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and solutions company, uses the Cortex Logic AI Engine to help businesses thrive in the smart technology era

The company leverages a unique business AI Engine that solves strategically and operationally relevant problems by unlocking the value offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and mobilising data science, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as big data and analytics.

In April 2019, Cortex Group chief marketing officer Nick Bradshaw attended the inaugural Artificial Intelligence for Development (AI4Dev) workshop at Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya: Toward a Network of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Development in sub-Saharan Africa.

This workshop saw the gathering of 60 African and global experts who discussed and demonstrated the rapid pace at which AI is being developed on the African continent.

A vibrant African AI ecosystem is emerging from initiatives such as the Machine Intelligence Institute of Africa (MIIA), Deep Learning Indaba, African Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS), AI Expo Africa, Data Science Africa, Women+ in Machine Learning and Data Science (WIMLDS),– all aimed at strengthening Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Africa.

Nick Bradshaw stated, “This meeting aimed to support and propel the pace at which Africa’s AI Ecosystem is evolving. This emerging ‘network of excellence’ of Machine Learning and AI practitioners and researchers is building a collaborative roadmap for AI Development in Africa.”

“The three-day workshop focused on three critical areas, being (1) policy and regulations, (2) skills and capacity building, and (3) the application of AI in Africa. It served as a truly integrated event where Africa’s key thought leaders and organisations, driving the AI Agenda in Africa, met and exchanged ideas on local actions for embracing and applying AI for social and economic benefit,” he added.