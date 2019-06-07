DHL rolls out e-commerce platform to more African markets

Created: Friday, 07 June 2019 07:06

DHL Express’ mobile and desktop platform DHL Africa eShop has been rolled out in nine more countries across the continent

The company has been seeing growth in usage of the DHL Africa eShop app since it was initially brought online in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, Malawi, Botswana, Sierra Leone and Uganda in April this year.

“The uptake and usage of this platform over the past seven weeks has been incredible, with exponential growth in subscribers and physical orders. Based on this rapid growth and the positive feedback that we have received from the market, DHL Express has decided to proceed to the next phase of the rollout as quickly as possible. The platform is now live for consumers in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia,” said Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa.

The DHL Africa eShop aims to enable African customers to shop directly from the USA and UK-based online retailers, with purchases delivered to their door, by DHL Express. This solution was developed in partnership with Link Commerce – a division of Mall for Africa.

Heymans noted, “As one report by the McKinsey Global Institute shows, Africa has a fast-growing middle-class consumer market which is embracing the internet at an astonishing rate. By 2025, the projected internet market penetration is expected to reach around 50 per cent for the continent, with around 360mn smartphones expected to be in circulation. DHL Africa eShop provides the perfect solution for African consumers to access global brands.”

The DHL Africa eShop app aims to offer African consumers access to international retailers on an easy-to-use platform. It is set to enable many global brands to connect with a captive African market – markets that were often overlooked due to the perception of high complexity and uncertainty.