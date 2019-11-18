HIMOINSA consolidates its growth in Africa and Middle East

Created: Monday, 18 November 2019 06:57

More than 30 companies from 16 different countries have gathered at the HIMOINSA Africa and Middle East Distributors Convention that showcased the latest product innovations and analysed trends in that market

The HIMOINSA Africa and Middle East Distributors Convention was hosted by the South African cities of Rustenburg and Port Elizabeth. The purpose of the Convention was to take stock of this year's achievements and to outline the goals and challenges that lie ahead for 2020.

Guillermo Elum, EMEA regional director at HIMOINSA, said, “Our distributors are the cornerstone for our growth in Africa and the Middle East; two high-potential markets that accounted for 14 per cent of HIMOINSA's sales in 2018 and which we expect to grow by more than 10 per cent in terms of turnover in the next few years.”

Most of the commercial network currently marketing HIMOINSA’s products in Africa and the Middle East attended the event. More than 16 countries were represented at this gathering and the interest of the attendees centred primarily on the new products and the availability of new digital tools; generator sets with new engines such as the new Baudouin series, new products for the construction, rental and mining industries such as dual-frequency generator sets providing 1.2MW of power, or our mobile transformer substation, not to mention new hybrid solutions for the renewable power sector.

A day was set aside during the meeting to visit the facilities of HIMOINSA’s South African subsidiary in Port Elizabeth, where the attendees and the assembled press enjoyed an entire showroom replete with generator sets and lighting towers, in addition to testing several digital platforms that the company has developed to sell spare parts online.

HIMOINSA has developed numerous projects in both regions including a power plant in Angola, Casablanca Financial District (Morocco), the high-speed train from Medina to Mecca (Saudi Arabia), Driefontein Gold Mines (South Africa), Dubai Festival City (United Arab Emirates), a water treatment plant in Egypt or the Doha Festival City in Qatar.