Honeywell and Etisalat Misr support Egypt’s smart city vision

Created: Thursday, 16 January 2020 05:28

Honeywell and Etisalat Misr are teaming up to support Egypt’s smart city vision and deliver world-class services for citizens at Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, one of the world’s largest smart city projects

The two companies will sign an agreement on the first day of Intersec 2020 (19 January) to provide advanced solutions for the new city being built 45km east of Cairo, which will expand to cover more than 700 sq km once complete.

The collaboration will result in the establishment of a state-of-the-art City Operations Centre (COC) that will integrate data from city management systems to efficiently support administrative functions and smart city services for citizens, as well as public and private sector entities in the new capital.

The new initiative with Etisalat Misr follows in the footsteps of Honeywell’s agreement in February 2019 with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) to deliver city-wide security and surveillance systems as part of the first phase of the project’s development.