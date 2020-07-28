Lintec & Linnhoff’s new plans

Created: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 08:31

Lintec & Linnhoff is unveiling its new market expansion plans after a successful business transformation

This process has happened since the acquisition of the IP rights and brands from the ailing Lintec business in late 2017. The new plan includes adding new manufacturing facility and service centre to help better serve local and regional customers more efficiently.

The expanded concrete cooling and continuous asphalt plant portfolio is intended to address more customer segments. Lintec & Linnhoff has announced that its new manufacturing facility in Malaysia will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020, further expanding its production capacity by an additional 26,200 sq m. The plan is part of its global business expansion strategy to support the continuous growth of its sales and manufacturing activities.

“In recent years, our customer base has grown sustainably. We believe with our continued investment in R&D, people and manufacturing capabilities, we will be able to provide better products at a much faster speed to the global market,” said Jan Czojor, division head of sales for Europe and Latin America.

As the world starts to open up cautiously, many governments are already actively looking at ways to reinvigorate the local economy. Our expansion plan is carefully crafted to suit these challenging times, in tandem with the advancing of infrastructure projects, targeting a more strategic mid-term growth.”

Since the acquisition of the trademarks and IP rights of the Lintec and Linnhoff brands from its previous partners (Lintec) in late 2017, the new executive committee has led the company through significant business transformation. A notable move is its successful rebranding exercise which consolidated the corporate and brand identities with a reinvigorated brand identity system. The new brand signature incorporates its strategic visions with its rich German heritage, creating a stronger brand identity.

In less than three years, the Group has further expanded its sales distribution network to 20 more countries across Asia, Middle East and Latin America, beyond its strong traditional markets in Southeast Asia, Russia, Eastern Europe and China. New satellite offices have also been set up in Lebanon and Brazil to support this growth. Today, the Group operates across a comprehensive network in more than 80 countries and is actively seeking and inviting new potential partners to join them as they expand their market share.

Details of business expansion plan

-Addition of a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia officially in operation late fall this year

-A new service centre will also be established by 2021 in Panama, providing a better and faster reach for our Latin America customers

-Potential new business investment in India with partnership in manufacturing

-Expansion of Lintec product portfolio to serve more customer segments: Notably, the Lintec LEA ice plant and the Lintec containerised CSE asphalt plant that were both debuted successfully in the last 2019 Bauma Munich show. The company has also recently added its new CDP series - Lintec Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant to its product portfolio that is suited for emerging markets in Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa

Lintec & Linnhoff is a global manufacturer and distributor of leading-edge solutions for production of asphalt and concrete materials.