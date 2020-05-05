loadbee brings multimedia product content to webshops

Created: Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:50

As retail has shifted to the Internet due to COVID-19, loadbee brings multimedia product content from the brands to the product detail pages in retailers’ webshops

The company automatically displays product descriptions from manufacturers on retailer sites when an online customer calls up a product detail page. The allocation is done via the GTIN (EAN, ISBN etc). Each distribution of product information (content-syndication) is anonymously registered on the loadbee server. The graphic shows (indexed) how often loadbee has presented multimedia product descriptions of brand manufacturers in the online shops of its retailers since the beginning of the year.

Will retail remain on the Internet?

In order to buy online, consumers who have so far primarily made stationary purchases must first overcome the access barriers to online shopping - such as payment procedures and learning the online purchasing processes. Once they have mastered this, they will certainly appreciate the convenience, greater product variety and time savings.

Smart sales concepts must be developed

“Of course, the online share will not remain at this level when the shops reopen, but we must assume that many consumers, who have so far only made stationary purchases, will now overcome the access barriers to e-commerce and in future make some of their purchases online,” said Klaus Wartlik, managing director of loadbee GmbH.

58 per cent of customers leave web shops due to lack of product information

A study by iAdvize has shown, 58 per cent of online shoppers abandon their purchase due to lack of product information (iAdvize, 2019). Therefore, emotionally appealing, convincing and detailed product information such as pictures, movies or 3D representations are crucial to help customers make their purchase decision.

Bringing better product automatically to the web shops

The Stuttgart-based technology company loadbee helps online shops and brands to better present products online. With loadbee, manufacturers and online retailers can integrate comprehensive and meaningful product information into web shops - in addition to the information already available from retailers.

Quick and easy for brands and retailers

The integration of loadbee in online shops is a simple copy/paste activity. As soon as the online retailer has integrated the loadbee pixel (code snippet) and the brand has automatically loaded its product information onto the loadbee platform, brands and retailers can offer their customers a better shopping experience with full product information.

Partners such as BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (formerly BSH Bosch and Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH) have increased their conversion rate by up to 25 percent.