Moroccan branch of thyssenkrupp Aerospace delivers first order

Created: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 06:59

The Moroccan branch of thyssenkrupp Aerospace has delivered its first major order for processed aluminum plates, thus making the Casablanca site fully operational

Eric Cornilleau, managing director at thyssenkrupp Aerospace France, said, “The aerospace industry has been growing rapidly over the last years, which is why reliable, timely supply and sustainable quality via a local presence is very important to our customers.”

“Our new materials processing and logistics centre in Casablanca serves precisely these needs and ensures just-in-time supply to our customers,” Cornilleau added.

“We have shortened the distances to our local customers, which benefit our partners and allow developing our relationships with additional volumes to be supplied to the Moroccan companies.”

Proximity to local partners is particularly important for short-term delivery requests. In addition, customers no longer have to operate their own warehouses and can have their required materials delivered in time.

The new branch is located on an area of around 3,500 sq m in the Ouled Salah area, between the city centre of Casablanca and the airport industrial area. In addition to the storage of materials such as aluminum, steel and copper in various forms and alloys, the service portfolio also includes extensive processing services. State-of-the-art machines cut the material exactly to customer specifications and deliver it just-in-time to the customer's plant.