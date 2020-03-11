MyOffice commences partner network in Africa

Created: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 04:25

Russian developer of software for collaborative work with documents, MyOffice, has developed a partner network for operation in African countries

They are planning to create a two-level distribution channel for sales of software to government and major commercial agencies of the region.

MyOffice is conducting negotiations on the government level regarding contracts in several African countries, including Algiers, Burundi, Gabon, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Uganda.

The company is interested in finding partners with sufficient expertise in the IT market who are able to provide a full cycle of works in the supply of software products to the above-listed countries. Priority will be granted to companies that have experience of working with government agencies and large-scale businesses with an annual turnover of more than US$10mn.

The first level of the distribution channel will be granted to companies with the special status of a master partner for the country or a group of countries in Africa. MyOffice will be actively helping these partners promote their product on the local market, including by conducting educational courses for employees of the partner company on working with the product and establishing business strategies.

To complete their tasks, appointed master partners will develop the second level of the channel out of local market players, integrators, resellers and suppliers of IT products. They are planning to cooperate using the classic scheme of license supply to the software market — MyOffice, as the platform developer, develops and perfects their product; master partner sells licenses in the region strictly following KPIs, while local companies are concerned with direct introduction, technical support and personnel training.

“At the moment, several in Africa are already using MyOffice products. For instance, in 2019 we sold MyOffice Professional licenses to the agencies of Burundi Presidential Executive Office and signed a cooperation contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Positive examples of introducing MyOffice in key countries of the region will influence their neighbour's decisions since they are also worried about issues of confidentiality and data control,” said Dmitry Komissarov, CEO of MyOffice.