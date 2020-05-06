Nigeria to construct six ICT parks

Created: Wednesday, 06 May 2020 06:01

Nigeria will construct six ICT parks through the States Communications Commission (NCC), a move that is set to boost the West African country’s socio-economic development

As reported in the Construction Review Online, the project involves the construction of fully-operational Tier-4 digital industrial complex (DIC) in each of geo-political zones across the country.

The construction of four ICT parks has already started in Abeokuta for the South-West, Enugu for the South-East, Maiduguri for the North-East and Kano for the North-West geo-political zones, noted the source. The construction for the North-Central and the South-South geo-political zones are underway.

The project aims to accelerate Nigeria’s construction of ICT parks. This is expected to provide innovation and digital fabrication laboratories (Fablabs) for use by ICT innovators and entrepreneurs, boost building and digital skills, create employment and entrepreneurial activities and facilitate smart city deployment in Nigeria, according to the source.

Additionally, the project will support the government’s ICT-related policies by facilitating the availability and accessibility of ICT services across the country and promoting them across all sectors.