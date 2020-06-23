NIT signs distribution agreement with barox for META region

Created: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 05:07

NIT, an Ingram Micro Company and a regional value-added distributor of IP surveillance and physical security solutions in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region, has signed a distribution agreement with barox Kommunikation GmbH

With this agreement, barox’s full range of switches for video, media converters and IP extenders will be available through NIT across META. The barox products have been developed for video transmission and have proven themselves there for years in the most demanding network security projects.

Bassel Al Fakir, managing director of NIT, said, “Teaming with barox will make it possible for System Integrators to manage security network and connected devices in the most demanding Video Surveillance projects.”

“We believe NIT to be the best possible partner for barox in this region. We selected to work together with them due to their expertise, experience, and reputation as the best distributor in the META region. Together we aim to supply the best in class network switches purpose-built physical security applications,” said barox CEO Rudolf Rohr.

“The company has gained a reputation as a market leader in our home markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and strategically partnering with NIT allows us to build a channel that will help us serve growing appetite for our network switches in the META region,” Rohr added.