Orange selects ENGIE for operations and maintenance of West African datacentre

Created: Monday, 20 May 2019 13:07

Energy company ENGIE has been selected for the operation and maintenance of the Orange Services Group’s data centre in Abidjan, for a five-year contract that will start early June 2019

The datacentre, built by the Orange Service Group (GOS), is one of the few datacentres existing in West Africa that complies with the Level IV classification, according to the telecom firm Orange.

According to this classification, it has the required redundancies to ensure continuity of service in all circumstances. It received the Best data centre award from Africa at the 2017 ‘Datacloud Congress’ in Monaco.

The perimeter of the contract includes preventive maintenance of the multi-technical lots of the datacentre buildings, including the electrical substations, high voltage, cooling and air conditioning, central management technology, fire alarm systems, security and control, video surveillance and access control.

This contract demonstrates the ambition of ENGIE to accelerate its development in energy services in West and Central Africa and to become one of the leaders in energy efficiency, installation and maintenance services in Africa.

Built on the Free Zone of Grand-Bassam, 40 km from Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, the building has a floor area of 1450 sqm including a 420 sqm computer room.

This data centre has a power capacity of 1.3 MW and a design oriented towards data storage reliability and energy optimisation. The centre represents a strategic infrastructure for Orange in West Africa and mainly hosts Orange’s Middle East –Africa subsidiary service platforms, but it is also a co-location space for the needs of BtoB customers in this region.