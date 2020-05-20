Schneider Electric and AVEVA extend partnership to deliver hyperscale data centre solution

Created: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 06:09

Schneider Electric and AVEVA have announced expanded partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the data centre market

As hyperscale providers build data centres with an expanding fleet to meet worldwide demand, the complexities to operate and maintain these facilities are creating an unprecedented set of challenges.

Operating at this scale requires a different approach for mission critical facilities powering the globe’s digital infrastructure. The combination of AVEVA Unified Operations Centre, scalable industrial software with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for Data Centres control and monitoring capabilities enables both deep and expansive visibility to day-to-day operations.

The joint solutions provide a homogenous view of engineering, operations, and performance across a heterogenous, legacy installed base. Hyperscale data centre providers will benefit from this partnership by connecting platforms and data sets that previously existed in disparate systems. They will be able to scale regardless of number of sites or global location.

Data centre staff will be empowered to make faster, more informed decisions and optimise asset and operational efficiency throughout the data centre lifecycle. As a result, data centre providers can deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs of their clients.

“At a time when the world’s digital infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, Schneider and AVEVA are delivering a comprehensive solution for hyperscale data centres to operate and maintain their critical environments,” said Pankaj Sharma, executive vice-president of the Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. “The solution can take data that has long been managed at individual data centres, often in siloed sub-systems, normalize it across multiple sites and can ultimately inform and provide enterprise level IT/OT/IoT integration to deliver real-time decision making. The complete solution will deliver operational efficiency and a more reliable data centre fleet.”